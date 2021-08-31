Sacramento arson team investigates person found dead in burning car

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District's arson team is investigating the fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — One person was found dead Tuesday in a vehicle that had caught fire in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento.

Firefighters were called to the intersection of Belport Lane and Elvyra Way on a report of a vehicle fire, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said Tuesday.

Firefighters at the scene extinguished the fire and found one person dead inside the vehicle.

The department hasn't shared any identifying information about the person who was found dead.