How Sacramento is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

Organizations, local activists, and community leaders in the Sacramento area are celebrating MLK's legacy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County and other surrounding counties are celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's legacy today. Here are some events people can attend today and learn more about his impact.

NAACP Reclaim MLK Car Caravan and Parade - In person starting at Grant Union High School and ending at Sacramento State from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sacramento NAACP & Black Lives Matter will be celebrating MLK Day on Jan. 17 with a caravan ride that will start in North Sacramento at Grant Union High School with decorated cars, floats, and motorcycles, as well as music from the civil rights era and speeches as they travel throughout the city. There will be pick-up stops at Sacramento City College, Oak Park Community Center, and ending at Sacramento State University with vendors, where Dr. King had his last visit in Sacramento before his death.

MLK March in Placer County - In person at Johnson Springview Park in Rocklin from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Placer County residents are invited to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the 4th Annual Placer MLK Jr. Family March & Celebration. This year’s theme is a reflection on Inclusion and Belonging: His Dream, Our Determination. Students ages 8-18 will read excerpts from Dr. King’s I Have A Dream speech to an expected 300+ attendees. Masks and social distancing are requested.

MLK365: March for the Dream Virtual Program Presented by MLK365 at Online/Virtual Space - Virtually starting at 9:30 a.m. MLK365 is a nonprofit organization that honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by organizing the annual March for the Dream event and developing year-long programming. Given the impact of coronavirus, MLK365 is having their annual march for the dream event online - on their website. MLK365 hopes to recognize community leaders champions with their virtual program and they hope that people will join them for a few hours of art, community, and conversation.

MLK Day 2022: Walk for Justice - The event is in person from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the California State Capitol Museum. Join local leaders in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King for a rally and community walk to bring awareness to those who have been wrongfully incarcerated. Join them as they stand in solidarity to end wrongful incarcerations, racial discrimination, social and economic injustice and help to liberate those falsely accused. Local leaders and organizers encourage attendees to bring signs with the names and photos of loved ones within the community that have been and are wrongfully incarcerated.

2022 MLK Day of Service Impact Day - Virtually from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr's Birthday, the Eta Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will celebrate a day of service to the unhoused community of distributing thermal blankets, socks and other items essential for this community as the winter season approaches. Partnering with Loaves & Fishes of Sacramento, it is their goal to distribute thermal blankets and pairs of socks on Jan.17, 2022, at the Loaves & Fishes facility.

