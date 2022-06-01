Sacramento County's unhoused population increased by 67% between 2019 and 2022, report finds

On either Feb. 23 or Feb. 24, 2022, a total of 9,278 individuals were experiencing homelessness in Sacramento County.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County's unhoused population reached record highs over the past three years, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time-Count.

Sacramento Steps Forward (SSF) said the PIT count shows the number of people experiencing homelessness on a given night in Sacramento County. The report is a collective effort to understand the degree of homelessness in the Sacramento Region.

The PIT count is typically conducted every two years, however, because of COVID-19, the 2021 PIT Count was postponed to 2022.

The 2022 PIT Count found that Sacramento's unhoused population on a given night has risen by 67% between 2019 and 2022.

In 2019, a total of 5,570 people were experiencing homelessness in Sacramento County. Comparatively, on either Feb. 23 or Feb. 24, 2022, a total of 9,278 individuals were experiencing homelessness in Sacramento County. Seventy-two percent of people experiencing homelessness slept outdoors, not in shelters.

The PIT Count shows that the sheltered count increased by 57% and the unsheltered count increased by 71% between 2019 and 2022. According to SSF, this represents an increase in per capita homelessness, with approximately 59 out of every 10,000 Sacramento County residents experiencing homelessness on a single night.

However, despite homelessness increasing in Sacramento County between 2019 and 2022, the PIT count shows the number of veterans experiencing homelessness has decreased by 6% and the amount of families with children experiencing homelessness has decreased by 31%.

"The extreme housing shortage and lack of affordability is one significant contributor to the increase in homelessness in California, and Sacramento is emblematic of that," Lisa Bates, the SSF chief executive director said. "The key to changing the trajectory will be continued work among decision-makers to align and coordinate strategies, resources and increased funding for prevention and housing with appropriate levels of service.”

According to SSF, in the last year, Sacramento County has allocated nearly $50 million in addition to its programs that address, prevent, or divert homelessness.

On Monday, Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced plans to propose a new 24-hour respite and navigation center to serve unhoused residents in Sacramento. The proposal aims to allow the city-owned property at 3615 Auburn Boulevard, which was formerly the Powerhouse Science Center, to be turned into a round-the-clock facility to serve residents experiencing homelessness.

