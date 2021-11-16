Sacramento police surround apartment complex following domestic disturbance call; no arrests made

Officers began pointing spotlights at two windows on the top floor of Cannery Place Apartments on Monday night — even deploying a high-flying drone.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department spent several hours at an apartment complex near downtown after two people reported someone brandished a firearm at them.

According to police, officers were called to Cannery Place Apartments late Monday night. A SWAT team was sent into the building to track down the alleged gunman, however, they were unable to locate anyone.

After hours at the scene, evacuating several residents from their apartments and telling others to shelter in place, officers began to leave around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan told ABC10 officers were called to the apartment for a report of domestic disturbance. The apartment building was on tight watch by police because the suspect was thought to still be inside.

Chan said police are still searching for the suspect.

