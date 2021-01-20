‘This is not sustainable’ | Sacramento Police Chief slams recent race battles at the Capitol

Chief Daniel Hahn said the racial divide was evident after those who attacked the U.S. Capitol were called patriots in some political circles.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn told ABC10 he is fed up with what amounts to race battles playing throughout the capital city streets almost every weekend since the presidential election.

"We can't continue to do this," Hahn said. "I can't continue to put our personnel through this. This is not sustainable."

Hahn pointed to social media as an example of where the conflict has been brewing since President-elect Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump.

"They threaten each other all the time on social media and then they brag about the damage that they did in our city," Hahn said. "I take that personal. This is my city."

Hahn explained what people could expect if they arrived in Sacramento to cause violence during Inauguration Day.

"If you come to our city and commit violence, if we can have you identified, we will arrest you," Hahn said.

Hahn said local law enforcement and the California National Guard are now caught in the middle of a growing racial rift in the country.

"I don't know anybody that wants to live like this," Hahn said. "Law enforcement agencies from all over our region are protecting buildings, protecting people."

"We call them patriots, and they just broke into the Capitol," Hahn said. "Now, when there were people in Sacramento calling for law enforcement reform, we had people who talked about those protests as these savages in our streets."

Hahn said he refuses to stay silent about the protests that strained police resources for weeks, and he claims his officers are only there to enforce the law but not who to hit first.

"We're on the side of our businesses and our residents not having their homes burned down and damaged," Hahn said. "That's whose side we're on."

