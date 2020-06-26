Sacramento Police Chief responds to new calls for police reform

The chief says a list of nine policy changes or updates in the last three years...shows the department is open to getting better.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Leaders announced some possible police use-of-force changes that could go up for a vote as early as Tuesday.

"Yes. I think we'll see a lot of action over the coming weeks at every level of government local state and federal," said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

One of the proposed local changes is being sparked by the police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. The 26-year-old ambulance worker was shot dead in her own home on March 13 by police who were trying to serve a no-knock warrant meant for someone who was already in police custody.

"I personally believe that no-knock raid warrants for drugs often have collateral damage and that damage is often a woman," said Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby.

Hahn says he won't stand in the way of Ashby's call for a ban on no-knock warrants for drugs.

"I can't even think of the last time a no-knock warrant was done in our department. So it's not something that is done a lot anyway," said Hahn.

The chief says a list of nine policy changes or updates in the last three years, including rolling out body cameras, a new use of force policy, and a ban on certain neck restraints like the carotid hold shows the department is open to getting better. Council members are now suggesting a city-level ban on the hold to prevent changes from future chiefs.

"We often don't deal with the real issue that ails not just law enforcement but our country and that's the issue of difference and the issue of race," said Hahn.

That's why Hahn says he's so encouraged to see the proposal also calls for increased training, including "do no harm" and de-escalation training.

"Training is a good thing and we probably can't get enough training," said Hahn.

A vote on these three changes is expected as early as June 30.

