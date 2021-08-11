Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn to retire at end of 2021

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn announced that he is retiring at the end of 2021.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a surprise to many in Sacramento, Police Chief Daniel Hahn announced today that he will retire from his role at the end of 2021.

He posted the announcement on Twitter, noting that he took up the role four years ago.

Today, I submitted my intention to retire at the end of this year (2021) to City Manager Howard Chan. On this date (August 11th), four years ago, I stood with my mother, along with our community, and was sworn in as the police chief of my hometown.

The official Facebook page for the Sacramento Police Department also thanked Hahn for his service over the years.

During Hahn's four years, he oversaw several major local incidents, including the 2018 shooting death of Stephon Clark at the hands of Sacramento Police.

He was sworn into role at Sacramento State University, his alma mater, after former Chief Sam Somers retired from the position. At the time of his hiring, city officials said Hahn won them over with his "focus on community partnerships, collaboration, and neighborhood problem solving."

Hahn spent more than two decades with Sacramento Police Department and was also a former police chief in Roseville.

Hahn did not reveal what his plans are after 2021.

