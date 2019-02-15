SACRAMENTO, Calif — Newly released video revealed utter chaos following a shooting that left two people dead in December 2018 near the Golden1 Center.

Sacramento Police sent all available units. Police Chief Daniel Hahn talked top ABC10's Chris Thomas about how the department is trying to do more with fewer officers.



Chief Hahn: "We went through a tough economy and officers were laid off. We're still trying to catch from that. It's like 60 officers less than it was 10 years ago, and the city has grown."

Chris Thomas: "Is Sacramento becoming a more dangerous community?

Hahn: "I think it might feel like it's not safer, because of social media and the ease and access of information."

And yet, despite headline-grabbing cases of a fatal shooting near a main attraction in the city center, Hahn says crime is actually down.

Hahn: "We have had less homicides every year for the last four years. This is the first year in 35 years where no juveniles were murdered in our city. So, I think in one way you can say that it is getting better and it is working. And it's not just because of the police department. It's because us as a community as a whole are making our community safer."

Hahn pointed to things like the Cops and Clergy program, that has recently expanded to include concerned citizens. It's now being called the Community Engagement Academy. Pastor Anthony Sadler helped launch the program.

Sadler: "It's not the one thing, but it's one of many things that can be done to help change the dynamics and make our community a better place for our young people and old alike."

Nineteen community and faith-based leaders spend seven weeks in the academy, and then they graduate as what you might call new agents on the force. And in just the last year, Sacramento Police re-invested in Community Service Officers or CSOs. ABC10 was there for the first CSO graduation in 15 years.

Cpl Deanna Viscuso: "We are taking young people, 18 to 22 years old, and giving them an opportunity to be a part of this organization for the next 30 years of their life. They come from the neighborhoods that we serve in this community."

Those community service officers take cold reports, such as burglary, stolen vehicles, and missing person investigations, to free up the dwindling number of sworn officers to respond to priority calls.

Hahn: "At one point in 2007 we had 805 police officers. Now, we're authorized 730, but we actually have like 660. We need Black officers. We need women officers. We need Hispanic officers. We need White officers. We need all the officers we can get if they are good for our community."

