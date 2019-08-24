SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 5:50 p.m.

Sacramento police said that the pedestrian in the hit and run collision received critical injuries. The victim was identified as a man.

Police don't have a description of the car or the suspect, but they say that it was last seen getting onto HW-160.

Original Story:



As Sacramento police investigate an incident between a vehicle and pedestrian, they're asking drivers to find another route through the area as they shut down a portion of N. 16th Street.

Police are at N. 16th Street and McCormack Street for the incident and have closed N.16th Street from C Street to Basler Street for at least a couple of hours.

Police officials say traffic is backed up and being diverted as police investigate the scene. Richards Boulevard was suggested as an alternate path for those headed to HW-160.

ABC10 has reached out to Sacramento police for more information on the incident and the pedestrian but the message was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

WATCH ALSO: Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits