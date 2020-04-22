SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department has created an online registry for business owners to help streamline communication, the department said.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Sac PD said the registry comes in addition to increased patrols and amended dispatch procedures. The changes come in response to an upward trend in burglaries following the California stay-at-home order, which began on March 19, the press release stated.

Sacramento police say they arrested these two in connection to six recent burglaries at the Sutterville Shopping Center. Police say at least $45,000 in property was stolen in those burglaries alone.

"Any types of crimes that are occurring in their neighborhoods or just preventative measures in general. But also, in the unfortunate circumstance that something might happen to their business we have their contact information readily available," said Officer Karl Chan. "We know that our business community is concerned and has concerns, and valid concerns, regarding safety for their shuttered businesses at this time, and so it's one more thing that we can really streamline the process."

The following measures will also continue to be implemented for the business community, according to Sac PD:

Increased patrols, especially in nighttime hours, throughout the City.

Redeployment of specialized units to provide additional protection to critical infrastructure including business corridors, hospitals, and shopping centers.

All business burglary alarms are now entered as a call for service to be dispatched, even if a responsible party cannot be reached.

Just go to apps.sacpd.org to register your business.

