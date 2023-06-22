Sacramento police say a verbal dispute is what lead up to a deadly shooting in north Sacramento

Two people died in a shooting in north Sacramento in the Glenwood Meadows neighborhood.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police say a "verbal dispute" between a man in a wheelchair and a man in a vehicle is what lead up to a deadly shooting in north Sacramento in the Glenwood Meadows neighborhood Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 5:55 a.m. near Kelton Way and Main Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

In an update posted Thursday, police say the man in the wheelchair shot the driver of the vehicle. The driver then hit the man in the wheelchair and fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found the man in a wheelchair with life-threatening injuries. The man was declared dead on-scene by responding medical personnel.

As for the driver who left the scene, they were later found at a nearby home suffering from at least one life-threatening gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital where they died.

At this time, the names of those involved have not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

