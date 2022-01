According to Sacramento police, "the suspect brandished a firearm, physically assaulted the victim, and stole the victim's property."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 19 just before 2:30 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department responded to a reported robbery at the 300 block of Bercut Drive.

According to police, "the suspect brandished a firearm, physically assaulted the victim, and stole the victim's property."

The victim, who was an employee of a cannabis business where the marijuana was stolen, sustained minor injuries.

The investigation remains active.

