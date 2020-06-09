Sacramento City Council voting on reallocating $15 million from police, fire departments

The money would come from the Measure U budget and the reallocation would be decided on by Sacramento residents.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Council is voting on what to do with $15 million that was given to the Sacramento police and fire departments last year.

The Measure U Community Advisory Committee created a list of recommendations in July on where to allocate money from the 2020-21 fiscal year budget. The recommendations were based on what the community wants to invest in.

The idea of Measure U was to enhance public safety services for the community with a temporary sales tax. Voters in 2018 decided to keep the sales tax and increase it to one cent from half a cent.

If the reallocation of the $15 million is approved, Sacramento residents will get to decide how it is spent on the community.