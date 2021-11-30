Sacramento police seek help finding 'at risk' missing man

Police said the man is considered "at risk" due to medical conditions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is calling out for help as they try find a man who hasn't be seen since Monday morning.

Police identified the missing man as Josh Gartner. He's described as a white man who stands at 5'10" and weighs around 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green "Habitat for Humanity" sweatshirt and black shoes.

Police said Gartner is considered "at risk" due to medical conditions.

Gartner was last seen around 8 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lanfranco in North Sacramento. Police said he might be driving a blue/grey 2013 Subaru Outback with a license plate of 7BGT887.

Anyone with information can call police at 916-732-0100.

