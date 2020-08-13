Sacramento police investigate deadly hit-and-run at downtown intersection

The victim was taken to a hospital but his injuries were too severe and he later died.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department says a man was killed after being hit by a car in downtown Thursday afternoon.

The hit-and-run happened around noon near Fifth and I Streets, just outside the Sacramento Valley Train Station. Police say the driver fled from the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital but his injuries were too severe.

The department's Major Collisions Investigations Unit and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation. Detectives are canvassing the area for any witnesses or surveillance video that can help identify the driver.

The victim will be identified after their family has been notified.

If you have any information, contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

