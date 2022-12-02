1 person killed, 1 person injured in shooting in North Sacramento | Updates

The Sacramento Police Department said that people should avoid the area near the 500 block of Arcade Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — One person has died and another person was injured in a shooting in North Sacramento on Sunday night.

Police tweeted that the shooting happened near the 500 block of Arcade Boulevard. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Sunday night around 9 p.m.

Two men were found at a local hospital, each with at least one gunshot wound. One of the men later died and police told ABC10 that they believe both people were involved in the shooting on Arcade Boulevard.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and said that people should avoid the area.

SPD Officers are on scene of a shooting in the 500 Block of Arcade Blvd. This incident has become a homicide investigation. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/8fWfXxqiyi — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 6, 2022

