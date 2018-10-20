Sacramento police say a missing persons incident from Friday is now being investigated as a homicide.

Around 6:28 p.m. on October 19, officers were conducting follow-up on a report of a missing female, 26-year-old Candice De Anda.

As officers investigated, they determined circumstances of her disappearance to be suspicious, and detectives took the lead in the investigation.

Detectives would locate a female adult they believed to be De Anda, who was deceased upon being found. Authorities say that the vehicle De Anda was believed to be driving was also recovered. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office would later confirm the deceased victim as De Anda.

Detectives have determined the incident to be a homicide based on the circumstances. Authorities are still conducting an investigation, but they believe this is an isolated incident.

Police have currently arrested a person of interest on unrelated charges as the investigation continues.

Police are asking any witnesses with information regarding this homicide to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. People can also submit anonymous tips using the the "P3" smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous.

