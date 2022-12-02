Police investigating shooting turned homicide in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting in North Sacramento turned into a homicide Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Officers are at the scene near Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes if they are in the area.
There is no other information about the shooting at this time.
