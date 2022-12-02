Police investigating shooting turned homicide in North Sacramento

Police are asking commuters to use alternative routes and avoid the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting in North Sacramento turned into a homicide Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers are at the scene near Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes if they are in the area.

There is no other information about the shooting at this time.

Officers are on scene in the area of Lampasas Ave & Edgewater Rd regarding a reported shooting that has turned into a homicide investigation. Please use alternate routes. There is no further information at this time. pic.twitter.com/oc02fxE9jy — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 2, 2022

