Sacramento police K-9 stabbed during arrest

While attempting to serve a warrant, the suspect allegedly stabbed K-9 Ranger. The dog was taken to a vet for emergency surgery and is should make a full recovery.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police K-9 officer is recovering after getting stabbed during an arrest of a suspect.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, officers were attempting to contact Hans Schroeder, a suspect who had an active felony warrant for stalking and threats.

Officers attempted to contact Schroeder at his home along the 5300 block of 9th Avenue. However, he fled and as officers attempted to apprehend him, he allegedly stabbed K-9 Ranger. Schroeder was taken into custody shortly after that time.

K-9 Ranger underwent emergency surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. Schroeder was also treated for injuries he received from K-9 Ranger.

Sacramento Police Department K9 “Ranger” Stabbed During Apprehension of Suspect with Felony Warrant



SPD K9 Ranger was stabbed while attempting to apprehend a suspect with a felony warrant. K9 Ranger is expected to make a full recovery. Details in link:https://t.co/hmfHn4r1cQ pic.twitter.com/gAr2ANluIp — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 6, 2021

