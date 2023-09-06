Sacramento activist says police military equipment use policy lacks enforcement protocol

Members of the Sacramento Community Police Review Commission said Tuesday many of their core recommendations have yet to be implemented by the police department.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — Sacramento City Councilmembers voted 6-3 to pass the police department's latest military equipment use policy Tuesday, but dissenting city officials and advocates took issue with the new 2023 policy.

"In September 2022, we asked for a 90 to 100-day report back, we asked for (police) to talk to the (Sacramento Community Police Review Commission) about demographics and data reporting, we asked for discussion about future equipment needs, further criteria for the general orders on that equipment should not be used — and a lot of that didn't happen," said Councilmember Katie Valenzuela.

Deputy Police Chief Norm Leong said they will finish answering requests for data after they hire more administrative staff in the coming months.

He added the police department also addressed each of the Community Police Review Commission's 2022 recommendations, which included banning the purchase of federally banned equipment.

Military equipment purchases make up about 0.8% of the Sacramento police budget, Leong noted.

Police officials also worked with the Community Police Review Commission to collect survey responses throughout the summer.

According to Leong and Police Chief Kathy Lester, out of more than 1,000 responses, 42% had a favorable view of the military use police, 41% had a unfavorable view and 17% were neutral.

Community Police Review Commissioner Keyan Bliss said Tuesday recommendations that were not implemented by the police department include:

Tracking and reporting the number of military equipment deployments rather than solely the military equipment uses

Removing "crowd control" language from the military equipment use policy

Stating clearly what places and situations should be prohibited from the use of military equipment or munitions

"It's not actually described what function of oversight we posses when it comes to the military equipment use policy and that is explicitly required in AB 481," Bliss told city councilmembers. "It also does not provide the legally enforceable sanctions that are in place when the policy is violated."

Along with approval of the military equipment use policy, a majority of the Sacramento City Council also approved about $360,000 in annual equipment fees.

Lester said the department would be reviewing the Community Police Review Commission's 2023 recommendations moving forward.

Valenzuela said she understands the department is understaffed, but the data that has yet to be provided to the city council, which would have included information about the recent Rook purchase, impacts their decision making process.

"Rules without enforcement really don't mean much," she said. "I want to be super clear what the expectations are for our department—when you use (military equipment) wrong, when you violate this order, these are the steps. It's important to be very clear that this is not just a rule on paper, that this will be enforced."

WATCH MORE: Stockton renters form a union to address the housing crisis