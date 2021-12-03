x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Sacramento police asking for public's help locating Deshona Daniel

The 14-year-old Daniel went missing Thursday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Deshona Daniel was last seen leaving school Thursday morning, Dec. 2, near Freeport Boulevard and Vallejo Way.

Deshona is 5'2, and wearing unknown clothing.

If you've seen her, you're asked to call 916-808-5471.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Watch more from ABC10

Elk Grove police capture, arrest barricaded man following 12-hour standoff

In Other News

At least 100 homeless encampments spread across Sacramento, says Sac State professor