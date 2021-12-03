SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
According to a Facebook post from the department, Deshona Daniel was last seen leaving school Thursday morning, Dec. 2, near Freeport Boulevard and Vallejo Way.
Deshona is 5'2, and wearing unknown clothing.
If you've seen her, you're asked to call 916-808-5471.
