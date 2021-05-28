Man who has dementia missing, police report

Tommy Gonzalez is known to walk around and frequently visit parks near his home, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a man last seen in South Sacramento on May 15.

According to a Facebook post from the Sacramento Police Department, 49-year-old Tommy Gonzalez was reportedly last seen in the 8400 block of Center Parkway after he walked away from his home.

Police say Gonzalez has dementia and may need medicine for other conditions. He is considered missing and at-risk.

Gonzalez is reportedly known to walk around the area and frequently visits parks nearby Valley High School and Consumnes River College.

Gonzalez is described as a 5'6", 160-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, Gonzalez was wearing a long-sleeve yellow and orange shirt, blue shorts, white socks and black slippers. He also has a tattoo on his left elbow.

If you see Gonzalez or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471.

People who receive the COVID-19 vaccine could win over $1.5 million in the coming weeks. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced this raffle to increase interest in the coronavirus vaccine from reluctant Californians. Roughly 54% of all Californians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.