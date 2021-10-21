Sacramento police seek help finding at-risk missing person

Police say he was last seen walking in the 4300 block of Englewood Court in North Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is calling out for help as they try to find Angel Sepulveda, an at-risk missing person.

Police said Sepulveda is considered at risk due to medical conditions and was last seen walking in the 4300 block of Englewood Court in North Sacramento.

Sepulveda is described as a Hispanic male standing at 5'8". He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information can call Sacramento Police Department at (916)808-5471.

🚨Please share and help us locate this at risk missing person: at risk due to medical conditions 🚨



Missing person is Angel Sepulveda , male, Hispanic, 5'8"/thin build, wearing a green sweatshirt , black sweatpants. pic.twitter.com/oYeUw9lNOe — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 21, 2021