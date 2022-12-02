Sacramento police officer on administrative leave while under investigation by Folsom police

The Sacramento Police Department said in a press release that Officer Benjamin Gray was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 17, 2022.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A Sacramento police officer is currently on paid administrative leave as the Folsom Police Department conducts a criminal investigation related to the conduct of the officer.

According to Sacramento police, Officer Benjamin Gray was placed on administrative leave and had his peace officer powers removed on Jan. 17.

This is in connection to a Facebook post from the Folsom Police Department advising the public of an investigation into "allegations that adult female victims were video recorded during intimate settings without their knowledge."

The post goes on to ask anyone who was "involved in a relationship with Benjamin Gray during the last three years" to come forward and call Detective Plank at 916-461-6478 or gplank@folsom.ca.us.

The Folsom Police Department is investigating allegations that adult female victims were video recorded during intimate... Posted by Folsom Police Department on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

"In addition to the criminal investigation by the Folsom Police Department, the Sacramento Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation which will be subject to an independent review by the City of Sacramento’s Office of Public Safety Accountability," Sacramento police wrote in a press release.

