Sacramento police officer injured in motorcycle accident with deer

FORESTHILL, Calif. — A Sacramento police officer was injured Wednesday morning when their motorcycle hit a deer.

The Sacramento Police Department said the officer was injured during a training ride in Foresthill, Calif. They did not give details on the crash with the deer, but said that the officer was taken to a local hospital with some injuries that were treated.

Sacramento police said that California Highway Patrol (CHP) is taking over the investigation into the crash.

