Sacramento police officer injured in motorcycle accident with deer

FORESTHILL, Calif. — A Sacramento police officer was injured Wednesday morning when their motorcycle hit a deer.
The Sacramento Police Department said the officer was injured during a training ride in Foresthill, Calif. They did not give details on the crash with the deer, but said that the officer was taken to a local hospital with some injuries that were treated.
Sacramento police said that California Highway Patrol (CHP) is taking over the investigation into the crash.
WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Truckee bus driver called a hero after near miss with plane crash
Derek Bosserman slammed on the brakes after hearing and witnessing the private jet crash 50 feet in front of him. He had several students traveling on his bus.