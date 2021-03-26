Tinder for kids? | Former Sacramento officer met teen using Snapchat's Hoop, family says

A 15-year-old girl's family told ABC10 they believe she was contacted by the former Sacramento Police officer through a social media app targeted towards children.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a 15-year-old girl in Minnesota who allegedly received explicit images from a Sacramento Police officer believes it began with a social media app called Hoop.

Police say Former Sacramento Officer Daniel Donahue was still working with the department on March 9 when they received a complaint about the alleged communication between Donahue and the girl.

The family believes Donahue used the app Hoop, which bills itself as being for people 13 and up to "make new friends on Snapchat all around the world."

Kathy Benjamin, the teen's aunt, spoke to ABC10 about how Donahue sent photos to her 15-year-old niece. She says Donahue also begged for the teen to "give him a chance" after being connected through the app.



Benjamin's niece described Hoop as tinder for kids trying to find friends online.

"I think (Hoop) failed to think about the possibility of a predator finding this site and using it," Benjamin said.

The Hoop social media app is a "gimmicky tool for connecting with Snapchatting strangers," according to a Common Sense Media review.

That's why experts warn parents to teach kids the tricks predators use, especially online. Messages on social media could be how they connect by making an empty promise or even a threat. What they're doing is luring children into their control.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, spoke to lawmakers Thursday as he confirmed plans to launch an Instagram for children under 13. Zuckerberg claims kids could stay connected to their friends.

Instagram is still figuring out how could parents monitor their childrens' Instagram accounts.

Sacramento police are asking anyone who knows information about the Donahue case to call 916-277-1773.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9