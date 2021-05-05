Sacramento Police officers train for stressful situations using virtual reality

While in the simulation, the officers will be faced with high-profile cases of shootings involving police officers or see 3D scenarios of places they may visit.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In an effort to help better equip officers on the job, the Sacramento Police Department has begun using virtual reality to train officers.

“[It] helps inoculate stress and slow down the situation for officers,” Lt. Zach Bales said.

That’s what Sacramento officers will experience when they put on a headset and censored wristbands that take them to virtual reality training.

“So that in stressful situations they've already experienced the stress response, now they are able to see the options a little bit easier because they have had experience in that environment already,” Bales explained.

Funded by a grant, the virtual reality training is the first of its kind for the police force in an effort to help better equip officers on the job. While in the simulation, the officers will be faced with high-profile cases of shootings involving police officers or see 3D scenarios of places they may visit in Sacramento.

“Practice in the virtual world training like crucial decision making, prevention-like tactics, like arrest control techniques, in the virtual world be able to practice those things,” Bales said.

ABC10 asked Police Chief Daniel Hahn how the new virtual training can judge the competence of an officer. Hahn says that instructors will be present while officers take the training and give feedback.

“The instructors watch everything you do and so you can view what you did on the screen after the scenario is over and then the instructors critique,” Hahn explained.

Hahn says there is no pass or fail and the training will not be used to determine if an officer is fit for the job.

“The plan is to be able to set this up for right after “roll call,” have some more frequent training with different scenarios but also because it's portable we can take it out into the community,” Hahn said.

The Sacramento Police Department does want to implement the training to different substations so officers can have more experience in what they may see in real life.

WATCH NEXT: California State Fair postponed as Cal Expo will continue to operate vaccination site through summer