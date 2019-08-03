SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's been a lot of racial tension between law enforcement and members of the Sacramento community over the last several days. Ever since the Sacramento County District Attorney and the California Attorney General decided not to charge the officers involved in the shooting death of Stephon Clark, there's been a level of unrest in the city.

Protesters have filled the streets of Sacramento to get their voices heard. But now, wives of law enforcement would like to share their stories.

ABC10 sat down with the wife of an officer, and though she would like to remain anonymous, she wanted to share her side of the story.

"We're grieving on this side, just as anyone else is grieving," she said. "None of the officers that I know, and my husband included, ever rejoice when they have to put on their weapon. They're not out there hoping today is the day that they get to pull the trigger on a citizen."

She continued, "I wish people understood that their oath is to protect and to serve. I know our law enforcement family. These are men that hold themselves to the highest regard and highest standard."

Ultimately, she would like to see a resolution between law enforcement and members of the community.

"What we would love to see is for the law enforcement community and the communities that feel like they're divided by race to come together and hear each other's hearts."

