SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn reflected on the day he got the news that he was going to be promoted to sergeant before promoting 23 members of the Sacramento Police Department.
"It's like it happened yesterday," Hahn said.
The Sacramento Police Department promoted three captains, five lieutenants, eight sergeants and seven other staff members on Sept. 5. Hahn said that not only did they qualify based on merit but also based on the opinion of community leaders who helped in the interview process.
"This is a community department," Hahn said. "They were involved in who will be leading in their neighborhoods."
Recently promoted Lt. Vance Chandler said that his promotion is about more than just himself and his accomplishments.
"This hasn't been just about me; it's been about a lot of people who have helped me along the way," Chandler said. "Today is a celebration for all of us."
The leaders that the Sacramento Police Department promoted are:
Captains
- Jason Bassett
- Adam Green
- Steve Oliveira
Lieutenants
- Vance Chandler
- Joshua Dobson
- Brent Kaneyuki
- Jason Start
- Marnie Stigerts
Sergeants
- Shawn Ayers
- Marcus Basquez
- Zachary Eaton
- Travis Hunkapiller
- Gabriel LaMar
- Sangkoo Park
- Jeffrey Rath
- Kenshin Vu
Administrative Officers
- Tammy Jones
- Natalie Weaver
Administrative Analysts
- Colleen Barker
- Brenda Perez
Dispatcher III
- Won Song
Police Records Supervisors
- Deri Somers
- Lori Wilson
