SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn reflected on the day he got the news that he was going to be promoted to sergeant before promoting 23 members of the Sacramento Police Department.

"It's like it happened yesterday," Hahn said.

The Sacramento Police Department promoted three captains, five lieutenants, eight sergeants and seven other staff members on Sept. 5. Hahn said that not only did they qualify based on merit but also based on the opinion of community leaders who helped in the interview process.

"This is a community department," Hahn said. "They were involved in who will be leading in their neighborhoods."

Recently promoted Lt. Vance Chandler said that his promotion is about more than just himself and his accomplishments.

"This hasn't been just about me; it's been about a lot of people who have helped me along the way," Chandler said. "Today is a celebration for all of us."

The leaders that the Sacramento Police Department promoted are:

Captains

Jason Bassett

Adam Green

Steve Oliveira

Lieutenants

Vance Chandler

Joshua Dobson

Brent Kaneyuki

Jason Start

Marnie Stigerts

Sergeants

Shawn Ayers

Marcus Basquez

Zachary Eaton

Travis Hunkapiller

Gabriel LaMar

Sangkoo Park

Jeffrey Rath

Kenshin Vu

Administrative Officers

Tammy Jones

Natalie Weaver

Administrative Analysts

Colleen Barker

Brenda Perez

Dispatcher III

Won Song

Police Records Supervisors

Deri Somers

Lori Wilson

