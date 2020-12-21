Sacramento police release video of officers shooting, killing suspect at Natomas grocery store

Police say "less lethal options" were used, but the suspect charged towards officers while carrying a "large serrated knife."

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, when an officer was responding to a report of a car had the crashed into the Bel Air supermarket on on Arena Boulevard. Police received multiple reports from people inside the supermarket that the driver of the car was inside the store with a large knife and was "cutting his own throat."

Employees running from the store told officers the man was near the bakery section. According to Sacramento police, more officers arrived and found 26-year-old Jordan Zenka inside the store with cuts on his neck and holding a large knife.

The body cam footage released by police consists of four body camera videos, three surveillance videos, four dispatch audio files and two cell phone videos taken by witnesses.

"The videos being released today begin with the initial response of officers and end when the officers began rendering medical aid," said the police department in press release.

WARNING: The content of this video is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to the department, the officer tried to talk to Zenka and told him to drop the knife multiple times. The officer attempted to negotiate with Zenka while more officers arrived with non-lethal options, such as Tasers, 40mm exact impact sponges and bean bag guns.

The negotiations lasted for more than 20 minutes while officers helped employees, who were hiding throughout the store, to safety. Towards the end of the negotiations, Zenka can be seen running towards the officers, armed with a large knife.

Officers tried hitting Zenka with "less lethal options but they had little effect on him." Despite being hit multiple times, police say Zenka continued to run towards a Sacramento Police Department K9 Unit and a CHP patrol officer while carrying a "large serrated knife." The officers fired their guns, hitting Zenka who died at the scene. The less-lethal options are fired again until Zenka let go of the knife.

Sacramento police say the investigation is still underway.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11