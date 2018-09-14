If you reading on the ABC10 app, click here for multimedia.

Sacramento Police released audio and video clips from the night of a fatal officer involved shooting, which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man, Friday.

The nearly 14 minute long YouTube video, features audio and video from the night of Wednesday, September 5.

Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler says police received a report of an armed, masked man in the Land Park neighborhood and upon arrival, the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Darel Richards, fled from police. When Richards hid in a backyard, police called SWAT. Richards reportedly fled again and was found in another backyard around 3 a.m.

Police say they deployed, "less than lethal weapons," and a canine, but two SWAT team members were threatened by the suspect and both fired their weapons, killing Richards

