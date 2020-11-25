Sacramento police release body cam, surveillance video of man shot, killed at boxing event

Sacramento police shot Augustine Morales in north Sacramento on November 14.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento police released body cam and surveillance footage of a shooting by one of their sergeants that killed a man waving a gun at a Nov. 14 boxing event meant to curb gun violence.

Police said officers initially responded to reckless driving reports near the 1600 block of Juliesse Avenue in north Sacramento before they noticed a large gathering.

The bodycam footage shows a witness running toward the sergeant, telling him a man was waving a gun around. Seconds later, shots could be heard in the video when the sergeant runs towards the gunfire.

It appears the sergeant then shoots a man later identified as 38-year-old Augustine Morales multiple times. The sergeant could be heard screaming, "get down to the ground." Morales later slides his gun towards the officer after he was ordered.

Police also released surveillance footage of the incident that they said shows Morales waving the gun at the crowd as people either fled the area or hid behind cars.

Sacramento Police said one person was wounded at the warehouse, but they don't think the person was shot by the SPD sergeant who shot Morales.

Police said that the shooter hasn't been identified. In Tuesday's news release, Sacramento Police didn't say if Morales fired any shots during the incident.

“The department is grateful that our sergeant was on scene when the shots were fired,” Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said in a statement. “He ran towards these shots and likely saved numerous lives by confronting an armed suspect.”

Morale's mother told ABC10 that she believes her son stayed behind to protect people at the event.

"Because he would definitely be a protector," Roxanne Morales said. "That's is natural instinct."

