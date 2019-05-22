SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is responding after video of a young black boy being detained has gone viral.

The video shows the 12-year-old being detained by officers in Del Paso Heights, with a white “spit bag” placed over his head.

"We want to make sure that the greater Sacramento community...the state of California and the world is aware of what happened to this young man," said attorney Mark T. Harris with the law offices of Ben Crump in a video post.

"As he was attending a carnival he was accosted...chased down and all kinds of things happened to him at the hands of a private security company as well as the Sacramento Police Department," Harris continued.

ABC10 spoke with Sgt. Vance Chandler to get the facts of what happened.

"Well, the facts are our officers were in the area and they observed a security officer who was chasing someone, and our officers were simply trying to help that security guard," said Chandler.

Several concerned citizens spoke out on social media about a portion of the video where what appeared to be some type of bag was placed over the boy's head.

"The juvenile spit in the face of our officer multiple times," said Chandler. "And a spit mask was put on the juvenile. We want to make sure that our entire community knows what a spit mask is."

The mask has an elastic neck that allows for fast and easy removal. Police say the person can see and breathe through it, and that the mask is meant to protect officers from bodily fluids.

Authorities tell ABC10, in this case, the young boy was ultimately released to his mom after being cited for battery on an officer and resisting the officers.

"Our police department...we don't want to be in this position. The people involved...they don't want to be in this position. So we look at this and we stay committed to finding ways to make sure that we do all we can do to prevent this from happening again," Chandler said.

Police are now working to release body cam video from this incident.

