Sacramento Police have safely located a once missing man who suffers from dementia.

According to a tweet from police Saturday morning, 74-year-old Roberto Hernandez had last been seen in the 5900 block of Riza Avenue.

Please help us locate 74-year-old Roberto Hernandez. He is at-risk due due to the onset of dementia.

5’8”/150lbs, last seen in the 5900 block of Riza Ave wearing a blue hat, light blue shirt, gray shorts and white tennis shoes. Please share and call 911 if you see him. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/jR0VWfkit8 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 29, 2018

Due to Hernandez's mental state, he was considered at-risk.

****UPDATE-Roberto has been located and he is safe. https://t.co/gxZT0ojpjU — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 29, 2018

