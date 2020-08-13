Sacramento Police search for 'at-risk' missing 60-year-old man

Michael Aaron Wells suffers from asthma and dementia.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 60-year-old man, whom they say is "at-risk."

The department shared a photo of Michael Aaron Wells on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

Wells was last seen walking in the 2500 block of Traction Avenue and Santiago Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Wells is described as a 60-year-old white man who suffers from dementia. He is 5'9" tall and has a slim build. He is bald and has a stubble beard with light brown and blond hair.

Wells was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with blue jeans and brown hiking boots.

Wells suffers from asthma in addition to dementia. Police say he will most likely not be able to tell people where he lives and he has no cell phone.

If you have any information, call (916) 808-5471.

