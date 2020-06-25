Sacramento Police search for missing woman

Linh Nguyen, 55, was last seen walking along West Stockton Blvd.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 55-year-old woman.

Linh Nguyen was last seen walking near the 7300 block of West Stockton Blvd. just before 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Nguyen is known to take very long walks and become disoriented. She is described as an Asian woman, stands 5'6" tall and is wearing all black clothing.

If you have any information on where Nguyen may be, call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-732-0100.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: