61-year-old woman missing near Arden Fair Mall area, police say

Police are now turning to the public for help in finding Valerie Collins, who was reportedly seen walking out of her home in the Arden Fair Mall area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are asking the public for help in finding a 61-year-old woman who was reported missing a week ago.

Sacramento police say Valerie Collins was last seen walking her home near the Arden Fair Mall area on March 9. Police are now turning to the public to find Collins after they exhausted all of their leads.

Colins could be using a walker because she has trouble walking. She is described as 5'4", weighing 250 pounds, has black and gray hair, and has her initials tattooed on her upper right arm.

Collins left both her phone and wallet at home.

Police ask anyone who has information of where Collins is to call 916-264-5471.

🚨Please share and help us locate this missing person Family members/SPD are attempting to locate a missing person who left her residence on foot from the Arden Fair Mall area on 3/9/21. All leads have been exhausted & SPD is asking for the community’s assistance.#sacpd pic.twitter.com/PFNDuj61zt — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 16, 2021

