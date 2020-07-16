x
Sacramento police searching for at-risk man who's been missing for nearly a month

Douglas McCormick is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

According to a press release from Sacramento police, Douglas McCormick, 48, was last seen in the area of Massie Counrt and Stockton Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18. At the time, he is believed to have been wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes. McCormick is estimated to be about 5'0 and 110 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair.

McCormick is considered at-risk due to a medical condition. 

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Sacramento police at 916-808-5471.

