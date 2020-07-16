Sacramento police searching for at-risk man who's been missing for nearly a month

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
According to a press release from Sacramento police, Douglas McCormick, 48, was last seen in the area of Massie Counrt and Stockton Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18. At the time, he is believed to have been wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes. McCormick is estimated to be about 5'0 and 110 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair.
McCormick is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Sacramento police at 916-808-5471.
READ MORE FROM ABC10:
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter