Sacramento police searching for at-risk man who's been missing for nearly a month

According to a press release from Sacramento police, Douglas McCormick, 48, was last seen in the area of Massie Counrt and Stockton Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18. At the time, he is believed to have been wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes. McCormick is estimated to be about 5'0 and 110 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair.