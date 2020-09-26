Sacramento Police searching for missing man suffering from dementia

51-year-old Darryl Mcgee was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia.

51-year-old Darryl Mcgee was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. Mcgee was walking in the 2600 block of Beaumont Street in North Sacramento near Del Paso Blvd.

Mcgee is described as a six-foot-tall Black man, weighing around 287 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white button-up shirt and tan pants.

Police say Mcgee has no cell phone with him and suffers from dementia.

If you have seen Mcgee, or know where he may be, call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 732-0100.

Please share and help us locate this at risk missing person suffering from dementia. He was last seen at around 4PM today (9/25/20) on foot in the 2600 block of Beaumont St. (North Sacramento - near Del Paso Blvd./El Camino Ave.) pic.twitter.com/zKacmaZunq — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 26, 2020