Sacramento Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia.
According to a tweet from police Saturday morning, 74-year-old Roberto Hernandez was last seen in the 5900 block of Riza Avenue. Hernandez may be wearing a blue hat, a light blue shirt, gray shorts and white tennis shoes.
Hernandez is described as being 5'8" tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.
Due to Hernandez's mental state, he is considered at-risk.
If you have seen Hernandez, or know where he may be, contact 9-1-1.
