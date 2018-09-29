Sacramento Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia.

According to a tweet from police Saturday morning, 74-year-old Roberto Hernandez was last seen in the 5900 block of Riza Avenue. Hernandez may be wearing a blue hat, a light blue shirt, gray shorts and white tennis shoes.

Hernandez is described as being 5'8" tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Due to Hernandez's mental state, he is considered at-risk.

If you have seen Hernandez, or know where he may be, contact 9-1-1.

Please help us locate 74-year-old Roberto Hernandez. He is at-risk due due to the onset of dementia.

5’8”/150lbs, last seen in the 5900 block of Riza Ave wearing a blue hat, light blue shirt, gray shorts and white tennis shoes. Please share and call 911 if you see him. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/jR0VWfkit8 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 29, 2018

