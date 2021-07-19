Sacramento police searching for suspect in killing of woman in College Glen area

Sacramento police are investigating the death of a woman from July 12.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for a suspect in the killing of a woman from earlier in the month.

Sacramento police said that they were called to a home around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, July 12, along the 3100 block of Occidental Drive, in the College Glen area of Sacramento. When Sacramento police officers got there, they found a woman who had "sustained critical injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel, according to a press release.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators took over the investigation. They are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death and they do not have any suspect information to provide to the public at this time.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has also not released a name of the victim yet.

Anyone who has information about this investigation is encouraged to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: