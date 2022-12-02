x
Sacramento

Sacramento police seek help in finding at-risk missing teen

Police said 15-year-old Sema'j Cunningham is considered at-risk due to her age.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is calling for help as they look for an at-risk missing teenager.

Police identified her as 15-year-old Sema'j Cunningham. She's described as 5'3" and 115 pounds with black and red braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white backpack, black t-shirt, grey sweatpants and black Crocs.

Police said she was last seen walking away from a home along the 7600 block of Franklin Boulevard. 

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

