Witness describes deadly Sacramento police shooting at apartment complex

Matthew Mora, a neighbor, witnessed the scene as police officers surrounded an apartment in the Park City Court area in Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Gunshots rang out on Wednesday evening in an apartment complex in Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood.

Sacramento police had just shot and killed a suspect in an alleged stabbing, saving the life of the victim, but residents of the Park City Court area had no way of knowing that when shots rang out in their normally peaceful neighborhood.

Matthew Mora lives in the apartment complex and witnessed as events quickly unfolded.

"It's always been a quiet place, so we were tremendously surprised when we heard three gunshots last night," Mora said in a statement to ABC10.

Mora and his wife have lived in the area for just over a year. After hearing the gunshots nearby, he said seeing police there was "a slight relief." When he looked out of the window, police officers with guns drawn were at the balcony of his neighbor's lower floor apartment. Squeezed between Halloween decorations on the ledge, their eyes were trained on an unknown scene unfolding next door.

"Not too much longer after that we heard a fourth shot and then officers started putting crime scene tape around the parking lot," Mora said.

Sacramento Police officers were called to The Broadleaf Apartments, located near the Florin Road and Interstate 5 on Wednesday after multiple calls were made about a disturbance and one caller said he was being stabbed.

"When officers arrived on scene, the victim was on the floor surrounded by a large amount of blood," SPD said in a press release.

Multiple officers fired at the suspect, who police found continuing to threaten the victim with a knife. SPD said the victim is expected to survive after being rushed to the hospital suffering from multiple stab wounds. The suspect died at the scene.

No other information is known at this time. Any witnesses with information about the incident are encouraged to contact the dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

Read more from ABC10