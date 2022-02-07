Sacramento Police release bodycam footage after officer shoots, kills man accused of assaulting his wife

Police identified the man the officer shot and killed as 75-year-old Michael Moore.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department released footage Monday of a July 2 shooting where an officer shot and killed a man trying to assault his wife.

They also identified the victim as 75-year-old Michael Moore.

The digital drop includes 911 call audio, one narrated video, one in-car camera video, and two body camera videos. They can be viewed here.

CASE HISTORY

On July 2, at around 12:15 a.m., police officers were called to the 5600 block of Gilgunn Way in Sacramento after receiving reports that Moore was threatening to kill his wife, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

After arriving at the home on Gilgunn Way, officers say they contacted Moore and noticed he was armed with two knives.

For over 10 minutes, police officers say they tried to disarm Moore using verbal de-escalation techniques. He allegedly forced himself into the bathroom of the home, still armed with the knives and assaulted his wife.

Police say screams from his wife prompted officers to enter the home and confront him.

During the confrontation, an officer shot Moore with their duty weapon. Moore was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neither Moore's wife nor any officers were injured in the shooting.

