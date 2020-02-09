Sacramento Police release timeline of events after police shoot, kill ‘wanted suspect’

Sacramento police shot and killed a man they say was wanted in connection with an attempted homicide on a police officer.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police have released more information about a deadly shooting involving an officer on Wisconsin Avenue near Northgate Boulevard on Tuesday night.

According to a police timeline, detectives were in the area on Tuesday afternoon, searching for a man they saw was wanted in connection with an attempted homicide on a police officer. Police say they located the man at a home along the 500 block of Wisconsin Avenue and said several people were inside with him.

Just before 4 p.m., a SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called and all other occupants inside the home made it out safely. Negotiators contacted the man inside the house around 6:02 p.m., according to police. Nearly an hour later, a police helicopter spotted the man running from the back of the home and jumping over a fence.

Police said an officer saw the suspect had a gun and fired multiple times, hitting the man at least once. First responders were called out to treat the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a semi-automatic style handgun near the man after he was shot.

The Sacramento Police Department Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs Division are investigating the shooting, with oversight from the Office of Public Safety Accountability and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Sacramento Police say video and audio from officers' body cams will be released within 30 days.

Here is a more detailed timeline from Sacramento Police:

Afternoon of Sept. 1 - Sacramento Police Department detectives located a suspect, wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer in the 500 block of Wisconsin Avenue in north Sacramento. Detectives confirm the man was inside a home with several other people.

3:42 p.m. – SWAT officers and crisis negotiators take over the scene. All residents inside the house, except the suspect, are able to get out safely.

6:02 p.m. – Police negotiators contact that man inside the house on the phone. Police say he “made statements to negotiators that he wasn’t going to go back to prison.”

6:52 p.m. – Police say a police helicopter spotted the man leave the back of the house and run toward an officer. The officer fired multiple times, hitting the man at least once. According to police, “the suspect was determined to be armed with a semi-automatic style handgun which was later recovered in his immediate vicinity.”