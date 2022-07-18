Man wounded in Sacramento police shooting | Updates

Sacramento Police say the man is expected to survive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said one of its officers shot and wounded a man Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 16th and C streets north of downtown near John Muir Children's Park.

Police are calling it an officer-involved shooting and say none of its officers were hurt.

Police at the scene told ABC10 the shooting happened when officers tried to arrest a man wanted on a felony warrant for a probation violation.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, as officers talked to the man, he walked away from them and put his hands under a tarp and hid them under a blanket. The man walked toward the officers with his hands still covered and told officers to put down their weapons, according to police. The man continued walking toward the officers and that's when an officer fired their gun and hit the man.

The man left the area and officers arrested him a short distance from where he was shot. The man had "non-life-threatening injures," police said in an early morning tweet. He was taken to the hospital and will be booked into custody for his probation violation and possibly other charges once he is released.

It's unclear if the man had a weapon when he was shot. Police said in a news release no weapons were found in the nearby area. The investigation is ongoing.

Streets in the area that were closed early Monday morning have now reopened.

