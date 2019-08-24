SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Sacramento police investigate an incident between a vehicle and pedestrian, they're asking drivers to find another route through the area as they shut down a portion of N. 16th Street.

Police are at N. 16th Street and McCormack Street for the incident and have closed N.16th Street from C Street to Basler Street for at least a couple of hours.

Police officials say traffic is backed up and being diverted as police investigate. Richards Boulevard was suggested as an alternate path for those headed to HW-160.

ABC10 has reached out to Sacramento police for more information on the incident and the pedestrian but the message was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

