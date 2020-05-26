Sacramento police partners with nonprofit to provide horse therapy for mental health

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, his two daughters and Mayor Darrell Steinberg rode therapy horses to promote Mental Health Awareness Month.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and his two daughters rode therapy horses at an Elk Grove ranch on Monday to fight the stigma of mental illness for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Hahn said the type of work he did when he first started as a police officer is not good enough to address mental illness within the community.

"We need to ensure our [residents], especially our teens, are healthy," Hahn said.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who rode on horseback with Hahn and his daughters at the Bradley Ranch Winery, said that mental health has become the issue of the moment.

Steinberg said you are not alone if you are feeling anxiety and stress during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are feeling it. It's time we talked about it more," Steinberg said. "It's time we told our stories."

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

Brittney Chambers, a CBC therapeutic horseback riding instructor, said a lot of teens she works with do not feel comfortable with traditional therapy. Chambers also said they might even not know how to communicate with their therapist as well.

"[Therapy] can be nerve-wracking, or they might not know how to talk, so I'm here to provide a different outlet," Chambers said. "If they can do 100% non-verbal communication, verbal communication kind of becomes a breeze."

If you are someone you know are having a mental health crisis and need help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800)273-8255. Calls are free and confidential and the service is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Click here for a list of mental health services.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: