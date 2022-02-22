Mack Road Valley Hi Community Center renovations unveiled

Members of the Chamber of Commerce-supported professional development program, Leadership Sacramento, made improvements to the haven for at-risk youth and families.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Metro Chamber Foundation's professional development program Leadership Sacramento recently finished its renovation of the Mack Road Valley Hi Community Center.

Members of the class of 2021 program are set to join Sacramento Police Department officials on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling the site improvements at 7833 Center Parkway. ReIMAGINE Mack Road Foundation was founded in 2013 and uses the center to engage kids and youth on violence prevention, community development and other barrier-breaking activities.

The foundation collaborated with Mack Road Partnership in launching the center.

Renovations to the center touted by Leadership Sacramento include:

Installation of security cameras

Raising of garden beds and improving accessibility in the area

Lighting for safe nighttime activities

Removal of dead trees

Development of a performing arts stage

Sacramento police are set to open the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Mack Road Valley Hi Community Center renovations at 4 p.m. on Wednesday through 6 p.m.