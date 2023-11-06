Pride community makes a big appearance at this year's Pride Parade

Attendees said the big takeaway should be for people to understand that human beings are human beings, regardless of ideas, race or sex.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This year's Sacramento Pride carries greater significance with a rise in attacks and legislation against the LGBTQ community.

In a sea of colors, people from all walks of life came together to celebrate in this year's Pride Parade. ABC10 was also a sponsor for 2023's Sacramento Pride.

Community members said it means a lot right now for everyone to support one other, especially after some of the hate seen against the LGBTQ community.

"I'm transmasc non-binary. Pride for me has been about finding community, finding acceptance and basically knowing that you're not alone," said Wray Hoag, a parade attendee.

However this year, things are a little different.

Those marching in the parade said now is the time to speak up against anti-trans and anti-drag legislation in the works, which they feel is targeting the trans community.

"The first Pride was a riot. It was about fighting back against this social norm idea that we are wrong or that we don't belong or that we're sick and that kind of stuff. So this year, this Pride is especially important. We're showing up, showing that we're valid," said Hoag.

Families also feel being present is a way of showing their children the true meaning of love.

"We wanted to bring our family out for this because love makes a family. And we wanted to share that message with them - that love is love and families are beautiful and diverse. And it's important that our boys know that too," said Alyssa Van Hofwegen, a mother of two attending the parade.

"Brings out the love that everyone has. And for everybody - whether you are straight, gay, trans, queer, bi, asexual - I just think it brings out the greatness that this represents," said Kyle Knutson, a parade attendee.

Once the parade is over, attendees said the big takeaway should be for people to understand that human beings are human beings, regardless of ideas, race or sex.

"I would say to remain open. Be open. Learn about others that have experiences that are different from yours, because it's those relationships and those stories that are really transformative," said Van Hofwegen.

